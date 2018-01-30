Egyptian School in Tamms shows support for Marshall County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Egyptian School in Tamms shows support for Marshall County

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Egyptian School (Source: Angie Gordon) Egyptian School (Source: Angie Gordon)
TAMMS, IL (KFVS) -

Egyptian Schools Teacher Angie Gordon says the entire school is showing support for Marshall County.

One of her preschool students asked if they could wear orange for the "school that got hurt."

So they all wore orange and blue to stand with them "in this difficult time."

