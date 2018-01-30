Missouri State bans Phi Delta Theta fraternity until 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Members of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity at Missouri State University are looking for new homes after the fraternity was banned from campus until 2021.

Missouri State Dean of Students Thomas Lane said the fraternity's national headquarters notified the members Sunday that it was closing the Springfield chapter over violations of its policies.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the policies prohibit such things as hazing, abusive behavior, drugs and alcohol and high-risk events.

The 52 active members have until the middle of next week to leave the house.

Lane said the suspension means the university won't investigate or seek sanctions against the entire fraternity. But he says individual fraternity members are being investigated by the school's office of student conduct although he would not specify the possible violations.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

