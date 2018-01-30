Feasibility study to examine Missouri hyperloop system

A Paducah tattoo shop is offering half off all Marshall County High School memorial tattoos.
A Paducah tattoo shop is offering half off all Marshall County High School memorial tattoos.
The auditorium was packed in Marion, Illinois the six democratic gubernatorial candidates all answered moderated questions and even some from the public.
The auditorium was packed in Marion, Illinois the six democratic gubernatorial candidates all answered moderated questions and even some from the public.
President Donald Trump delivered the State of the Union address at 8 p.m. Central time on Tuesday, Jan. 30.
President Donald Trump delivered the State of the Union address at 8 p.m. Central time on Tuesday, Jan. 30.
A two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, Kentucky sent two people to the hospital on Tuesday, January 30.
A two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, Kentucky sent two people to the hospital on Tuesday, January 30.
Egyptian Schools Teacher Angie Gordon says the entire school is showing support for Marshall County, Ky.
Egyptian Schools Teacher Angie Gordon says the entire school is showing support for Marshall County, Ky.