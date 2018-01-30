SIU gets the win at Drake

A Paducah tattoo shop is offering half off all Marshall County High School memorial tattoos.
A Paducah tattoo shop is offering half off all Marshall County High School memorial tattoos.
The auditorium was packed in Marion, Illinois the six democratic gubernatorial candidates all answered moderated questions and even some from the public.
The auditorium was packed in Marion, Illinois the six democratic gubernatorial candidates all answered moderated questions and even some from the public.
President Donald Trump delivered the State of the Union address at 8 p.m. Central time on Tuesday, Jan. 30.
President Donald Trump delivered the State of the Union address at 8 p.m. Central time on Tuesday, Jan. 30.
A two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, Kentucky sent two people to the hospital on Tuesday, January 30.
A two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, Kentucky sent two people to the hospital on Tuesday, January 30.
Egyptian Schools Teacher Angie Gordon says the entire school is showing support for Marshall County, Ky.
Egyptian Schools Teacher Angie Gordon says the entire school is showing support for Marshall County, Ky.
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.
The state worker who sent the false missile alert to Hawaii phones believed the threat of an incoming missile was real, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday by the Federal Communications Commissions.
The state worker who sent the false missile alert to Hawaii phones believed the threat of an incoming missile was real, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday by the Federal Communications Commissions.
At fire house 12 in Waipahu, firefighters aren't just worried about their own health. They're worrying about their kids.
At fire house 12 in Waipahu, firefighters aren't just worried about their own health. They're worrying about their kids.
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.
The increased power bills are not a surprise at Alabama Power Company. They say it's not unusual for power bills to jump during a prolonged cold snap.
The increased power bills are not a surprise at Alabama Power Company. They say it's not unusual for power bills to jump during a prolonged cold snap.
On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.
On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.
A strange video of a "shower rat" that seems to be bathing just like a human has been making its rounds across social media.
A strange video of a "shower rat" that seems to be bathing just like a human has been making its rounds across social media.
A West Columbia mother believes more needs to be done after she discovered a video of her 14-year-old son with autism being beaten up by a bully at Airport High School.
A West Columbia mother believes more needs to be done after she discovered a video of her 14-year-old son with autism being beaten up by a bully at Airport High School.
They were loved and respected by family, friends, and coworkers.
They were loved and respected by family, friends, and coworkers.
The actor was awaiting sentencing for child pornography charges.
The actor was awaiting sentencing for child pornography charges.