Walgreens to pay $2M to settle suit over expired baby food

A two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, Kentucky sent two people to the hospital on Tuesday, January 30.
Egyptian Schools Teacher Angie Gordon says the entire school is showing support for Marshall County, Ky.
Crews were at the scene of an apartment fire in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
President Donald Trump will deliver the State of the Union address at 8 p.m. Central time on Tuesday, Jan. 30.
Southerly winds will kick in this evening and overnight. Lows tonight will happen around midnight, then temperatures will slowly warm as winds pick up.
