Crews called to apartment fire in Cape Girardeau, MO

Crews were at the scene of an apartment fire in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

The call went out at 5:52 p.m. It was at an apartment complex at 1340 West Cape Rock.

According to Battalion Chief Mark Starnes, when crews arrived they saw light smoke coming from the front kitchen window.

The first of five fire engines pulled a pre-connected line from their fire truck made an aggressive interior attack on the fire.

The fire was extinguished in about five minutes and overhaul began in the apartment.

The apartment sustained heavy smoke and moderate fire damage.

The residents in that apartment and other apartments were out when crews arrived.

Two other engine companies assisted with fire extinguishment and overhaul. The ladder company assisted in removing the smoke and checking the other apartments.

Later, the apartment below the fire apartment had water damage to it also due to water running down the walls.

The occupants of both apartments were given a place to stay due to the damages and the electrical hazards of the fire.

Two adults and three children were placed in temporary housing.

The American Red Cross was notified along with the landlord. Smoke detectors alerted the residents of the fire.

