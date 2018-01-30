Company gives Cape Girardeau employees $1K bonus check

The president of a transfer company in Illinois has given his employees a $1,000 bonus check due to their tax cut savings.

Dohrn Transfer President Gary Dohrn sent a check to employees in Cape Girardeau, Cameron, Springfield and Sturgeon, Missouri.

“The tax savings [passed on December 22, 2017] created an opportunity for Dohrn Transfer to reward all of our employees who work hard each day to serve our customers and create long-term value for our company," said Dohrn.

They have about 125 employees in Missouri, and 13 in Cape Girardeau. The company has about 1,150 total employees in six states.

The company is based in Rock Island, Illinois.

