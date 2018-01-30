FAFSA deadline for grant is Feb. 1

Students must complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) by Feb. 1 to receive an Access Missouri Grant.

“Thousands of students rely on the Access Missouri Grant to help pay college costs,” said Zora Mulligan, Missouri commissioner of higher education.

Students completing the form after the Feb. 1 priority deadline but before the April 2 final deadline still could receive a grant if funding is available.

The grant is based on financial need and you have to meet all eligibility requirements.

