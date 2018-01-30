K-Mart sign comes down in Poplar Bluff - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

K-Mart sign comes down in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

A sad sign of the times in Poplar Bluff.

Crews taking down the K-Mart sign as the business closes its doors permanently.

The store closed two days ago.

There is no word on what happens next for this building.

