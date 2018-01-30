3 deaths in Cape Girardeau Co. attributed to flu

Three deaths in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri have been attributed to the flu.

According to the Cape Girardeau County Health Department, there have been 1,112 type A flu cases and 170 type B flu cases.

Of the three deaths, the health department didn't have ages but said that none of them were children.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.