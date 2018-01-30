3 deaths in Cape Girardeau Co. attributed to flu

It is at an apartment complex on Berkshire and Cape Rock. It happened on the second floor.
It is at an apartment complex on Berkshire and Cape Rock. It happened on the second floor.
President Donald Trump will deliver the State of the Union address at 8 p.m. Central time on Tuesday, Jan. 30.
President Donald Trump will deliver the State of the Union address at 8 p.m. Central time on Tuesday, Jan. 30.
The president of a transfer company in Illinois has given his employees a $1,000 bonus check due to their tax cut savings.
The president of a transfer company in Illinois has given his employees a $1,000 bonus check due to their tax cut savings.
A sad sign of the times in Poplar Bluff. Crews taking down the K-Mart sign as the business closes its doors permanently.
A sad sign of the times in Poplar Bluff. Crews taking down the K-Mart sign as the business closes its doors permanently.
A week later, the community of Marshall County, Kentucky is still grieving.
A week later, the community of Marshall County, Kentucky is still grieving.
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.
The actor was awaiting sentencing for child pornography charges.
The actor was awaiting sentencing for child pornography charges.
The state worker who sent the false missile alert to Hawaii phones believed the threat of an incoming missile was real, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday by the Federal Communications Commissions.
The state worker who sent the false missile alert to Hawaii phones believed the threat of an incoming missile was real, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday by the Federal Communications Commissions.
A West Columbia mother believes more needs to be done after she discovered a video of her 14-year-old son with autism being beaten up by a bully at Airport High School.
A West Columbia mother believes more needs to be done after she discovered a video of her 14-year-old son with autism being beaten up by a bully at Airport High School.
A strange video of a "shower rat" that seems to be bathing just like a human has been making its rounds across social media.
A strange video of a "shower rat" that seems to be bathing just like a human has been making its rounds across social media.
Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway say they're forming a new company to address the health care needs of America.
Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway say they're forming a new company to address the health care needs of America.
The increased power bills are not a surprise at Alabama Power Company. They say it's not unusual for power bills to jump during a prolonged cold snap.
The increased power bills are not a surprise at Alabama Power Company. They say it's not unusual for power bills to jump during a prolonged cold snap.
They were loved and respected by family, friends, and coworkers.
They were loved and respected by family, friends, and coworkers.
Wednesday morning will bring us a rare lunar trifecta! It will be, what NASA calls, the “Super Blue Blood Moon.” The last time this occurred was all the way back in 1866!
Wednesday morning will bring us a rare lunar trifecta! It will be, what NASA calls, the “Super Blue Blood Moon.” The last time this occurred was all the way back in 1866!
On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.
On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.