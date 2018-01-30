3 deaths in Cape Girardeau Co. attributed to flu - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

3 deaths in Cape Girardeau Co. attributed to flu

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Three deaths in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri have been attributed to the flu.

According to the Cape Girardeau County Health Department, there have been 1,112 type A flu cases and 170 type B flu cases.

Of the three deaths, the health department didn't have ages but said that none of them were children.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly