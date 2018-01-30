Kentucky official: State prisons to run out of space by 2019

It is at an apartment complex on Berkshire and Cape Rock. It happened on the second floor.
It is at an apartment complex on Berkshire and Cape Rock. It happened on the second floor.
President Donald Trump will deliver the State of the Union address at 8 p.m. Central time on Tuesday, Jan. 30.
President Donald Trump will deliver the State of the Union address at 8 p.m. Central time on Tuesday, Jan. 30.
The president of a transfer company in Illinois has given his employees a $1,000 bonus check due to their tax cut savings.
The president of a transfer company in Illinois has given his employees a $1,000 bonus check due to their tax cut savings.
A sad sign of the times in Poplar Bluff. Crews taking down the K-Mart sign as the business closes its doors permanently.
A sad sign of the times in Poplar Bluff. Crews taking down the K-Mart sign as the business closes its doors permanently.
A week later, the community of Marshall County, Kentucky is still grieving.
A week later, the community of Marshall County, Kentucky is still grieving.