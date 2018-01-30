Cairo students among many remembering Marshall County

It is at an apartment complex on Berkshire and Cape Rock. It happened on the second floor.
It is at an apartment complex on Berkshire and Cape Rock. It happened on the second floor.
President Donald Trump will deliver the State of the Union address at 8 p.m. Central time on Tuesday, Jan. 30.
President Donald Trump will deliver the State of the Union address at 8 p.m. Central time on Tuesday, Jan. 30.
The president of a transfer company in Illinois has given his employees a $1,000 bonus check due to their tax cut savings.
The president of a transfer company in Illinois has given his employees a $1,000 bonus check due to their tax cut savings.
A sad sign of the times in Poplar Bluff. Crews taking down the K-Mart sign as the business closes its doors permanently.
A sad sign of the times in Poplar Bluff. Crews taking down the K-Mart sign as the business closes its doors permanently.
A week later, the community of Marshall County, Kentucky is still grieving.
A week later, the community of Marshall County, Kentucky is still grieving.
The state worker who sent the false missile alert to Hawaii phones believed the threat of an incoming missile was real, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday by the Federal Communications Commissions.
The state worker who sent the false missile alert to Hawaii phones believed the threat of an incoming missile was real, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday by the Federal Communications Commissions.
The actor was awaiting sentencing for child pornography charges.
The actor was awaiting sentencing for child pornography charges.
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.
Wednesday morning will bring us a rare lunar trifecta! It will be, what NASA calls, the “Super Blue Blood Moon.” The last time this occurred was all the way back in 1866!
Wednesday morning will bring us a rare lunar trifecta! It will be, what NASA calls, the “Super Blue Blood Moon.” The last time this occurred was all the way back in 1866!
As the saying goes, crime doesn't pay, but it can make you laugh occasionally.
As the saying goes, crime doesn't pay, but it can make you laugh occasionally.
The increased power bills are not a surprise at Alabama Power Company. They say it's not unusual for power bills to jump during a prolonged cold snap.
The increased power bills are not a surprise at Alabama Power Company. They say it's not unusual for power bills to jump during a prolonged cold snap.
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.
They were loved and respected by family, friends, and coworkers.
They were loved and respected by family, friends, and coworkers.
A West Columbia mother believes more needs to be done after she discovered a video of her 14-year-old son with autism being beaten up by a bully at Airport High School.
A West Columbia mother believes more needs to be done after she discovered a video of her 14-year-old son with autism being beaten up by a bully at Airport High School.
School police say the incident occurred after the 7-year-old was taken out of the cafeteria for playing with his food.
School police say the incident occurred after the 7-year-old was taken out of the cafeteria for playing with his food.