Cairo students among many remembering Marshall County

Tragedy struck a week ago at Marshall County High School where a 15-year-old male opened fire killing two and injuring 16 students.

Since that day many Heartland schools and organizations have shown their support by wearing Marshall County school colors of blue and orange.

Cairo District School students also took it upon their-selves to want to support Marshall County students by wearing their school colors Tuesday in classrooms and on the court Tuesday night while they play McCracken County in a basketball game.

"It's way more than a game," Senior Shamari Smith said. "It's more of a family meeting than a game. We are just there to have fun and support."

"I think the game is going to have a lot of sentimental value to it," Senior Malachi Brown said. "Both schools play Marshall County every year so there going to be a lot of sentimental to it."

Cairo High School regularly plays Marshall County in sports year after year. Cairo students here say it's hard to see them going through hard times like this and want them to know they are family and will be there for them.

"It feels great to support them so hopefully in their mind I hope they understand that we are there for them," Smith added. "We are family. We are a part of them. Supporting them should help them a lot."

Students, teachers and staff were seen in classrooms, hallways and the gym in what looked like a sea of blue and orange everywhere you went.

They also had specialized shirts made which had the words Marshall Strong on the front. They said they were proud to wear them.

"I want them to know that we are behind them 100% through all the things they're going through right now and everything that is going through their head," Smith said. "We just want them to stay strong through everything and to let them know we are here if they need anything."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.