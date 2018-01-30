Lawmakers announce more than $200K for southern IL rural health centers

On Tuesday, U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) announced a $203,400 federal grant to support local community health centers throughout southern Illinois.

According to the lawmakers, the funding will be used by Rural Health, Inc., which is a private, not-for-profit organization located in Anna, Illinois.

The organization operates clinics in Anna, Goreville, Vienna, Dongola and Metropolis that provide s quality dental, medical and psychiatric care with no income, age or residency requirements.

“Community health centers help children, families and seniors across Southern Illinois access essential healthcare services,” said Duckworth. “This funding will enable these centers to continue providing quality, affordable care to thousands of Illinois families, which is crucial to the overall strength of our state. Congress must act soon to fully reauthorize funding for community health centers so that hard-working Illinoisans don’t lose access to these vital services.”

“Community health centers provide high-quality, comprehensive medical care for more than one million Illinoisans every year. While invaluable everywhere, they are particularly critical for ensuring access to care in rural communities across our state,” said Durbin. “It is long past time for Congress to fully reauthorize funding for community health centers to ensure that organizations like Rural Health, Inc can continue bringing critical medical care to Illinois families.”

Funding comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA).

