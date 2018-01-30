'CAIRO' Task Force Act introduced by lawmakers

A sad sign of the times in Poplar Bluff. Crews taking down the K-Mart sign as the business closes its doors permanently.
Three deaths in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri have been attributed to the flu.
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.
Cairo District School students also took it upon their-selves to want to support Marshall County students by wearing their school colors Tuesday in classrooms and on the court Tuesday night while they play McCracken County in a basketball game.
On Tuesday, U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) announced a $203,400 federal grant to support local community health centers throughout southern Illinois.
The actor was awaiting sentencing for child pornography charges.
The state worker who sent the false missile alert to Hawaii phones believed the threat of an incoming missile was real, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday by the Federal Communications Commissions.
The seizure was one of the largest in UK history, Border Force officials said.
A strange video of a "shower rat" that seems to be bathing just like a human has been making its rounds across social media.
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.
The search for a missing Trumann teenager is now on day 3, after being reported missing Saturday.
They were loved and respected by family, friends, and coworkers.
A West Columbia mother believes more needs to be done after she discovered a video of her 14-year-old son with autism being beaten up by a bully at Airport High School.
Wednesday morning will bring us a rare lunar trifecta! It will be, what NASA calls, the “Super Blue Blood Moon.” The last time this occurred was all the way back in 1866!
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.
