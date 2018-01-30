Kentucky's health secretary launches congressional campaign

A sad sign of the times in Poplar Bluff. Crews taking down the K-Mart sign as the business closes its doors permanently.
Three deaths in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri have been attributed to the flu.
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.
Cairo District School students also took it upon their-selves to want to support Marshall County students by wearing their school colors Tuesday in classrooms and on the court Tuesday night while they play McCracken County in a basketball game.
On Tuesday, U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) announced a $203,400 federal grant to support local community health centers throughout southern Illinois.
