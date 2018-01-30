Illinois State Police to lookout for DUI drivers on Super Bowl weekend

Illinois State Police Dist. 19 plans on being out this Super Bowl weekend on full patrol looking out for impaired drivers.

“Enjoy the upcoming Super Bowl Weekend’s festivities; however, be mindful to make responsible decisions prior to getting behind the wheel,” said District 19 Commander, Captain Cory Ristvedt. “We all win this weekend if we don’t experience any serious personal injury or fatal traffic crashes."

ISP Troopers will also be looking for speeding, distracted driving, and seat belt compliance.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.