Illinois State Police to lookout for DUI drivers on Super Bowl weekend

Illinois State Police Dist. 19 plans on being out this Super Bowl weekend on full patrol looking out for impaired drivers.
Illinois State Police Dist. 19 plans on being out this Super Bowl weekend on full patrol looking out for impaired drivers.
President Donald Trump will deliver the State of the Union address at 8 p.m. Central time on Tuesday, Jan. 30.
President Donald Trump will deliver the State of the Union address at 8 p.m. Central time on Tuesday, Jan. 30.
A once thriving avenue of businesses in Carbondale, is now seeing empty storefronts.
A once thriving avenue of businesses in Carbondale, is now seeing empty storefronts.
Southerly winds will kick in this evening and overnight. Lows tonight will happen around midnight, then temperatures will slowly warm as winds pick up.
Southerly winds will kick in this evening and overnight. Lows tonight will happen around midnight, then temperatures will slowly warm as winds pick up.
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited Kentucky to tout a new program that targets doctors who overprescribe opioids.
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited Kentucky to tout a new program that targets doctors who overprescribe opioids.
The actor was awaiting sentencing for child pornography charges.
The actor was awaiting sentencing for child pornography charges.
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.
The seizure was one of the largest in UK history, Border Force officials said.
The seizure was one of the largest in UK history, Border Force officials said.
They were loved and respected by family, friends, and coworkers.
They were loved and respected by family, friends, and coworkers.
As the saying goes, crime doesn't pay, but it can make you laugh occasionally.
As the saying goes, crime doesn't pay, but it can make you laugh occasionally.
The state worker who sent the false missile alert to Hawaii phones believed the threat of an incoming missile was real, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday by the Federal Communications Commissions.
The state worker who sent the false missile alert to Hawaii phones believed the threat of an incoming missile was real, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday by the Federal Communications Commissions.
A strange video of a "shower rat" that seems to be bathing just like a human has been making its rounds across social media.
A strange video of a "shower rat" that seems to be bathing just like a human has been making its rounds across social media.
A West Columbia mother believes more needs to be done after she discovered a video of her 14-year-old son with autism being beaten up by a bully at Airport High School.
A West Columbia mother believes more needs to be done after she discovered a video of her 14-year-old son with autism being beaten up by a bully at Airport High School.
In viral videos, the teacher appears to denounce military recruiters and suggest people join the armed forces because they have no other skills.
In viral videos, the teacher appears to denounce military recruiters and suggest people join the armed forces because they have no other skills.