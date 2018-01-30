President Trump to deliver State of the Union address - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

President Trump to deliver State of the Union address

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
(KFVS) -

President Donald Trump will deliver the State of the Union address at 8 p.m. Central time on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE.

The address is before a joint session of Congress.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly