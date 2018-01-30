Jerry Kill to take over SIU athletics program

Former SIU Head Football Coach Jerry Kill is returning to Carbondale to serve as an ambassador for the university.

According to the SIU Athletics Department, Kill will take over responsibilities for the program starting on Thursday, April 26.

Chancellor Carlo Montemagno announced Kill's new role after deciding not to renew the contract of Athletic Director Tommy Bell, who served as athletics director since May 2015. Bell's contract expires on May 31.

"It's time for us to make a change in leadership that will help the program fulfill its potential," Montemagno said. "I am deeply grateful for Tommy's service and wish him well for the future."

Kill, who led the Salukis to five consecutive NCAA playoff appearances, returned to SIU in March as an ambassador for the university. He was the head football coach at SIU from 2001 to 2007, leading the Salukis to five straight appearances in the Football Championship Subdivision and winning three straight Gateway Football Conference Championships. While at SIU he also received the prestigious Eddie Robinson National Coach of the Year Award in 2004 and the Liberty Mutual Coach of the Year Award in 2007.

He left SIU to serve as head coach at Northern Illinois University from 2008 to 2010, delivering three bowl-eligible teams.

Kill went on to become head coach at the University of Minnesota from 2011 to 2015. While there, he was named 2014 Big Ten Coach of the Year, sent three teams to bowl games and produced six NFL draft picks. He served as associate athletic director at Kansas State University in 2016 and offensive coordinator at Rutgers University in 2017, retiring from coaching in December.

"SIU is a special place, and I've always valued the warmth and support of the Southern Illinois community," Kill said when his March appointment was announced. "I'm excited to contribute to the university's future in any way possible."

Montemagno said he has not yet established a timeframe for Kill's new role and anticipates that Kill will oversee the athletics program for the immediate future.

