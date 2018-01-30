Jerry Kill returns to SIU as ambassador - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jerry Kill returns to SIU as ambassador

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Former SIU Head Football Coach Jerry Kill is returning to Carbondale to serve as an ambassador for the university.

According to SIU, Kill's appointment begins in March 2018.

Kill coached at SIU from 2001-07. 

Chancellor Carlo Montemagno said Kill is highly regarded among fans, alumni and the community.

