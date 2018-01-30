Jerry Kill returns to SIU as ambassador

Former SIU Head Football Coach Jerry Kill is returning to Carbondale to serve as an ambassador for the university.

According to SIU, Kill's appointment begins in March 2018.

Kill coached at SIU from 2001-07.

Chancellor Carlo Montemagno said Kill is highly regarded among fans, alumni and the community.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.