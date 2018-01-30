Missouri's lieutenant governor wants a personal driver

Illinois State Police Dist. 19 plans on being out this Super Bowl weekend on full patrol looking out for impaired drivers.
President Donald Trump will deliver the State of the Union address at 8 p.m. Central time on Tuesday, Jan. 30.
A once thriving avenue of businesses in Carbondale, is now seeing empty storefronts.
Southerly winds will kick in this evening and overnight. Lows tonight will happen around midnight, then temperatures will slowly warm as winds pick up.
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited Kentucky to tout a new program that targets doctors who overprescribe opioids.
