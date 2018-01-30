$5K donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern MO

A foundation donated $5,000 to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri's ongoing work with Cape Girardeau Public Schools.

Rent One owners Larry and Sharon Carrico established The Great Expectations Foundation in 2011.

The money will go directly to ABCToday, an initiative devoted to student success in Attendance, Behavior and Course performance in reading and math and post-high school graduation readiness.

In addition to much-needed materials, such as workbooks, essential school supplies and small celebratory incentives to help elementary through secondary students in Cape Girardeau Public Schools get or stay on track. The grant will also fund college and career-exposure activities and events.

"We are grateful for the continued support from the Great Expectations Foundation that allows us to support our students through education," said Ashley Seiler, southern region executive director for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri. "Our work can't happen without great supporters in our community."

Cape Girardeau Rent One Manager Brian Howard presented the check to BBBSEMO's program director, Becky Simpher, at its Cape Girardeau location on Tuesday, January 30.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.