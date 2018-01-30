Man in custody in connection with arson, burglary in Saline Co. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man in custody in connection with arson, burglary in Saline Co.

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Shadrach A. Wiseman (Source: Saline County Sheriff's Office) Shadrach A. Wiseman (Source: Saline County Sheriff's Office)
SALINE COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A man is facing charges of arson and burglary in Saline County, Illinois.

Shadrach A. Wiseman, 34, of Galatia, was charged with arson, criminal trespass to residence, criminal damage to property and burglary.

He remains in custody in the Saline County Detention Center.

