Man in custody in connection with arson, burglary in Saline Co.

A man is facing charges of arson and burglary in Saline County, Illinois.

Shadrach A. Wiseman, 34, of Galatia, was charged with arson, criminal trespass to residence, criminal damage to property and burglary.

He remains in custody in the Saline County Detention Center.

