3 arrested in connection with Pulaski Co., IL shooting

Three men were arrested in connection with a shooting in Pulaski County, Illinois.

Terrell L. Johnson, 19, of Cairo; Armond M. Ervin, 18, of Cairo; and Jaylen R. Vinson, 18 of Murphysboro, were charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm, reckless conduct, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm without requisite firearms owners identification card.

Their bond was set at $100,000 each and their next court appearance was scheduled for February 5.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, at around 7:15 p.m. on Monday, January 22, they received a call of shots fired in the area of Market Square Apartments in Mound City, Ill.

While on the way to the scene, a sheriff's deputy saw a vehicle going north on Highway 37, possibly matching the description of the vehicle used in the shooting. The deputy tried to pull the vehicle over, but the vehicle allegedly sped off and let the deputy on a chase.

The chase, which Pulaski County Sheriff Randy Kern said reached speeds of more than 125 miles per hour, went from just north of Mound City, Ill. to an area just south of Hummingbird Road. At that point, the vehicle stopped and the people inside were taken into custody.

According to Sheriff Kern, three adults and a juvenile were in the vehicle.

In a press release, he said the juvenile had what appeared to be a gunshot wound and was immediately "evacuated from the scene." He said items of potential evidence were recovered from the vehicle.

The sheriff and his deputies searched the area between Mound City and the location of the vehicle stop near Hummingbird Road on foot. The sheriff said potential evidence and dangerous weapons were found.

According to the sheriff, other suspects are being identified and other evidence is being collected.

