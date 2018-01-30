Sen. Duckworth to host Cairo H.S. principal at State of the Union Address

Senator Tammy Duckworth will host the Cairo Junior/Senior High School principal as her guest for the 2018 State of the Union Address from the President.

A native of Cairo, Principal Lisa Childs Thomas grew up in Alexander County Housing Authority's McBride public housing complex. She went on to earn undergraduate degrees from Southern Illinois University and recently returned home to help educate young people in her community.

Dr. Thomas has served as Cairo Junior/Senior High School principal since 2016.

In 2017, Duckworth visited Cairo to meet with local officials, tour the city and hear directly from residents. Senators Duckworth and Durbin then met with HUD Secretary Carson in Washington, where they secured several commitments from the secretary on behalf of the residents.

In September, Senators Duckworth and Durbin asked President Trump to form a Cabinet-level task force to address the housing, health and economic crises in Cairo, Ill.

