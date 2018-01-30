'Marshall Strong' blood drive in Benton, KY

New legislation filed by Illinois State Representative Joe Sosnowski, R-Rockford, would lower the minimum age that a child can be left home without supervision.
New legislation filed by Illinois State Representative Joe Sosnowski, R-Rockford, would lower the minimum age that a child can be left home without supervision.
Changes that Facebook is making to your news feed could affect how you receive news happening in your area. A few simple steps will make sure you continue to get stories that matter to your family and friends.
Changes that Facebook is making to your news feed could affect how you receive news happening in your area. A few simple steps will make sure you continue to get stories that matter to your family and friends.
Senator Tammy Duckworth will host the Cairo Junior/Senior High School principal as her guest for the 2018 State of the Union Address from the President.
Senator Tammy Duckworth will host the Cairo Junior/Senior High School principal as her guest for the 2018 State of the Union Address from the President.
The "Marshall Strong" blood drive will be on Tuesday, January 30 in Benton, Kentucky.
The "Marshall Strong" blood drive will be on Tuesday, January 30 in Benton, Kentucky.
The city of Benton, Illinois is without power at this time. A city-wide outage was reported around 7:50 a.m.
The city of Benton, Illinois is without power at this time. A city-wide outage was reported around 7:50 a.m.
In viral videos, the teacher appears to denounce military recruiters and suggest people join the armed forces because they have no other skills.
In viral videos, the teacher appears to denounce military recruiters and suggest people join the armed forces because they have no other skills.
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.
The father of three says he was physically injured and threatened with deportation after being mistakenly added to a gang database.
The father of three says he was physically injured and threatened with deportation after being mistakenly added to a gang database.
Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway say they're forming a new company to address the health care needs of America.
Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway say they're forming a new company to address the health care needs of America.
Toronto police say they are hunting through backyard gardens and planters across the city for possible victims of a landscaper accused of murdering at least five people and suspected of killing more.
Toronto police say they are hunting through backyard gardens and planters across the city for possible victims of a landscaper accused of murdering at least five people and suspected of killing more.
Some people cling to hope for years waiting for a life-saving organ transplant.
Some people cling to hope for years waiting for a life-saving organ transplant.
A West Columbia mother believes more needs to be done after she discovered a video of her 14-year-old son with autism being beaten up by a bully at Airport High School.
A West Columbia mother believes more needs to be done after she discovered a video of her 14-year-old son with autism being beaten up by a bully at Airport High School.
Two adults and a child were found dead after four Louisiana people were reported missing Sunday morning following a hunting accident in Woodville, MS.
Two adults and a child were found dead after four Louisiana people were reported missing Sunday morning following a hunting accident in Woodville, MS.