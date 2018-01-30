'Marshall Strong' blood drive in Benton, KY

The "Marshall Strong" blood drive will be on Tuesday, January 30 in Benton, Kentucky.

You can go to the Children's Art Center on Elm Street from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to give blood.

Call 1-800-RED-CROSS or click here and enter MarshallStrong to schedule an appointment.

