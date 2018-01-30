'Marshall Strong' blood drive in Benton, KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
The "Marshall Strong" blood drive will be on Tuesday, January 30 in Benton, Kentucky.

You can go to the Children's Art Center on Elm Street from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to give blood.

Call 1-800-RED-CROSS or click here and enter MarshallStrong to schedule an appointment.

