Child Development Center to close in Sikeston, MO

The Child Development Center in Sikeston, Missouri will close on June 29.
Calling all astronomy geeks! Wednesday, Jan. 31 is set to be heavenly. That’s because a super blue blood moon will come into view.
An Iron County, Missouri man was flown to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash Monday, January 29, 2018. The crash happened in Iron County on Highway 49 just North of Route BB around 10:36 p.m.
The city of Benton, Illinois is without power at this time. A city-wide outage was reported around 7:50 a.m.
It is a chilly, frosty Tuesday morning. After a cold start, lots of sunshine will help us warm up this afternoon. Highs today will top our near 40 degrees.
In viral videos, the teacher appears to denounce military recruiters and suggest people join the armed forces because they have no other skills.
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.
The search for a missing Trumann teenager is now on day 3, after being reported missing Saturday.
Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway say they're forming a new company to address the health care needs of America.
The father of three says he was physically injured and threatened with deportation after being mistakenly added to a gang database.
Toronto police say they are hunting through backyard gardens and planters across the city for possible victims of a landscaper accused of murdering at least five people and suspected of killing more.
They were loved and respected by family, friends, and coworkers.
"He kept telling my son 'I want the money, I want the money.' My son said 'I don't work here,'" the clerk said. "I said 'that's my son' and he said 'I will kill your son.'"
Some people cling to hope for years waiting for a life-saving organ transplant.
