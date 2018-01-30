Child Development Center to close in Sikeston, MO

The Child Development Center in Sikeston, Missouri will close on June 29.

Southeast Missouri State University announced the closure due to significant budget challenges facing the University.

“Our child care facility has served the needs of our Sikeston students and the community extraordinarily well, so this is a very difficult decision for the University,” said Dr. Carlos Vargas, president of Southeast Missouri State University. “Unfortunately, we no longer can underwrite and subsidize the cost of providing childcare at the facility.”

The cost of services will be adjusted based on a daily rate once parents find alternative child care and provide notice of the intended final attendance date for their child.

A meeting to discuss the closure process and answer questions is planned for 5 p.m. Jan. 31 at the Sikeston campus.

The Center’s four classrooms have served infants (from 6 weeks old), toddlers, 2-3-year-olds and 3-5-year-olds. It is licensed to serve 58 children and has offered full- and part-time care.

For more information on the closure of the Sikeston Child Development Center, please contact the Office of the President at Southeast Missouri State University at (573) 651-2552.

