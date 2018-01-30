Power restored after outage in Benton, IL

Power in the city of Benton, Illinois is back on after an outage Tuesday morning on January 30.

A city-wide outage was reported around 7:50 a.m.

An official with the Benton Police Department said Ameren has been notified and they expect power to be back on around 10 a.m.

There is no word on what caused the outage.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.