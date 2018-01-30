City wide power outage darkens Benton, IL

The city of Benton, Illinois is without power at this time.

A city-wide outage was reported around 7:50 a.m.

Officials with the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency said crews are working to restore power at this time.

A city wide power outage has been reported in Benton. Crews are working to restore power at this time. https://t.co/U7Lky4OGKI — Franklin County EMA (@FCEMA) January 30, 2018

An official with the Benton Police Department said Ameren has been notified and they expect power to be back on around 10 a.m.

There is no word on what caused the outage.

