Iron Co., MO man seriously injured in late night crash

An Iron County, Missouri man was flown to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash Monday, January 29.

The crash happened in Iron County on Highway 49 just North of Route BB around 10:36 p.m.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 38-year-old Aaron Egerer, of Annapolis, Mo driving northbound when the car, for an unknown reason, went off the side of the road.

The car then reportedly hit a tree, a retaining wall and then flipped over.

A medical helicopter flew Egerer from the crash scene to a St. Louis hospital.

Troopers report that Egerer was not wearing a seat belt and his car was totaled.

