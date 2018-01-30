First Alert: Chilly temperatures overnight

Southerly winds will kick in this evening and overnight. Lows tonight will happen around midnight, then temperatures will slowly warm as winds pick up.

There will be scattered high clouds with temperatures falling into the 30s.

Wednesday will be milder, but windy. Thursday looks like mainly a rain event, with a slight chance for a few snowflakes, but accumulating snow looks unlikely now with this system.

Another system moves in over the weekend. It will start as rain Saturday evening and then a change over to sleet and/or snow is possible into Sunday.

