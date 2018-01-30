First Alert: Chilly temperatures but lots of sunshine - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

First Alert: Chilly temperatures but lots of sunshine

It is a chilly, frosty Tuesday morning.

After a cold start, lots of sunshine will help us warm up this afternoon. Highs today will top our near 40 degrees.

Southerly winds will kick in this evening and overnight. Lows tonight will happen around midnight, then temperatures will slowly warm as winds pick up.

Wednesday will be milder, but windy. Thursday looks like mainly a rain event, with a slight chance for a few snowflakes, but accumulating snow looks unlikely now with this system.

Another system moves in over the weekend. It will start as rain Saturday evening and then a change over to sleet and/or snow is possible into Sunday.

