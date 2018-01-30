This week in music: 2006 Grillz

Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane.

This morning we check the songs being downloaded and playing at the clubs on this week 12 years ago.

On the final week of January in 2006, Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had The Pussycat Dolls at number 5 with Stickwitu.

The hip-hop and R&B single celebrates love that lasts forever.

Mariah Carey was in the number four spot with Don't Forget About Us. The song became her 17th number one hit, tying her with Elvis Presley for the most chart topping singles by a solo artist. She has since broken that tie and moved ahead of the King.

Chris Brown was settled in the number three spot with his debut single. Run It! was also Brown's first number one hit. It spent five weeks at the top of the Hot 100 in November and January of 2005.

Beyonce was checked in at number two. In February, her song Check On It would become her third number one single. It featured rappers Bun B and Slim Thug. Check On It was supposed to be featured on the soundtrack to the movie The Pink Panther. While Beyonce starred in that movie, her song was dropped from the soundtrack. She ended up putting it on Destiny Child's Greatest Hits album.

And in the top spot on this week 12 years ago was Grillz by Nelly. The song also featured Paul Wall plus Ali & Gipp. As you might guess, the song is about the cosmetic dental apparatuses called grills. It was Nelly's 4th as of right now it's been his last number one single.

