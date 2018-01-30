This week in music: 2006 Grillz - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

This week in music: 2006 Grillz

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Connect
(KFVS) -

Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. 

This morning we check the songs being downloaded and playing at the clubs on this week 12 years ago.

On the final week of January in 2006, Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had The Pussycat Dolls at number 5 with Stickwitu. 
The hip-hop and R&B single celebrates love that lasts forever.

Mariah Carey was in the number four spot with Don't Forget About Us. The song became her 17th number one hit, tying her with Elvis Presley for the most chart topping singles by a solo artist.  She has since broken that tie and moved ahead of the King.

Chris Brown was settled in the number three spot with his debut single.  Run It! was also Brown's first number one hit. It spent five weeks at the top of the Hot 100 in November and January of 2005.

Beyonce was checked in at number two.  In February, her song Check On It  would become her third number one single.  It featured rappers Bun B and Slim Thug.  Check On It was supposed to be featured on the soundtrack to the movie The Pink Panther.  While Beyonce starred in that movie,  her song was dropped from the soundtrack.  She ended up putting it on Destiny Child's Greatest Hits album.

And in the top spot on this week 12 years ago was Grillz by Nelly.  The song also featured Paul Wall plus Ali & Gipp.  As you might guess, the song is about the cosmetic dental apparatuses called grills.  It was Nelly's 4th as of right now it's been his last number one single.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Iron Co., MO man seriously injured in late night crash

    Iron Co., MO man seriously injured in late night crash

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 8:40 AM EST2018-01-30 13:40:12 GMT
    Source: Raycom MediaSource: Raycom Media

    An Iron County, Missouri man was flown to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash Monday, January 29, 2018. The crash happened in Iron County on Highway 49 just North of Route BB around 10:36 p.m. 

    An Iron County, Missouri man was flown to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash Monday, January 29, 2018. The crash happened in Iron County on Highway 49 just North of Route BB around 10:36 p.m. 

  • First Alert: Chilly temperatures but lots of sunshine

    First Alert: Chilly temperatures but lots of sunshine

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 8:26 AM EST2018-01-30 13:26:19 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    It is a chilly, frosty Tuesday morning. After a cold start, lots of sunshine will help us warm up this afternoon. Highs today will top our near 40 degrees.

    It is a chilly, frosty Tuesday morning. After a cold start, lots of sunshine will help us warm up this afternoon. Highs today will top our near 40 degrees.

  • Alumnus plans benefit concert for Marshall County High School

    Alumnus plans benefit concert for Marshall County High School

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 7:39 AM EST2018-01-30 12:39:15 GMT
    An alumnus from Marshal County High School is hosting a benefit concert inside the Twin Lakes Worship Center in Benton, KY. Donations received at the door of the free event will go toward families affected by the recent school shooting,An alumnus from Marshal County High School is hosting a benefit concert inside the Twin Lakes Worship Center in Benton, KY. Donations received at the door of the free event will go toward families affected by the recent school shooting,

    After news broke of the shooting at Marshall County High School Tuesday Jake Petway, who graduated from the school and has lived in the area his whole life, immediately started to plan a music concert targeted towards community members directly affected by the tragic event.

    After news broke of the shooting at Marshall County High School Tuesday Jake Petway, who graduated from the school and has lived in the area his whole life, immediately started to plan a music concert targeted towards community members directly affected by the tragic event.

    •   
Powered by Frankly