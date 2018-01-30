Two men arrested on drug charges after traffic stop in McCracken Co.

Two men were arrested following a traffic stop on January 29.

William Morris was arrested on a drug paraphernalia -buy/possess warrant.

Terry Foulks was arrested on a possession of controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia charges.

Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department stopped a 1995 F-150 for traffic violations on Frontage Rd.

The driver William L. Morris, 34, of Benton was found to have outstanding warrants for his arrest. Deputies searched Morris’s person and found several hypodermic needles.

An investigation revealed a passenger in the vehicle Terry Foulks,31, of Calvert City to be in possession of a glass pipe containing a quantity of methamphetamine.

Morris and Foulks where both arrested and transported to McCracken County Regional Jail.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.