National Plan For Vacation Day in January

Camping, beaches, site seeing in the city; what do these things have in common? Many people do them on vacation.

It's the perfect time to think about them too, it is National Plan For Vacation Day according to the National Day Calendar.

The national day falls on the last Tuesday of January each year.

This might help you get started with your plans:

Find out how much time off you earn.

Coordinate calendars with your family and friends.

Share your plans with your vacation buddies and your boss.

So take some time today and start planning your fun in the sun or night under the stars!

