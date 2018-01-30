5 things to know 1/30

Good morning it is Tuesday, January 30.

First Alert Forecast

It’s cold again this morning. Temperatures will drop into the teens but the wind will be less of an issue than it was yesterday.

The highs today will approach 40 degrees and there will be plenty of sunshine.

Thursday is looking like less of a big deal as time passes. The system could produce a wintry mix, but it doesn’t look like it should cause any issues.

During the weekend, Saturday rain could turn into sleet and snow overnight into Sunday.

Making headlines

A 16-year-old from Trumann, Arkansas is missing and could be in danger according to police.

President Donald Trump is slated to speak about the economy and push for action on immigration in today's State of the Union address.

A Missouri man was charged with three counts felony murder in the first degree after two adults and a child were found dead.

Missouri is the second sickest state in the country this week according to one report.

A Kentucky Congressman and delegates honored Marshall County community Monday.

