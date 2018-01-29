Alumnus plans benefit concert for Marshall County High School

An alumnus from Marshal County High School is hosting a benefit concert inside the Twin Lakes Worship Center in Benton, KY. Donations received at the door of the free event will go toward families affected by the recent school shooting,

Many studies have found that listening to music is a practical way to reduce a person’s stress and anxiety in a variety of circumstances.

After news broke of the shooting at Marshall County High School Tuesday Jake Petway, who graduated from the school and has lived in the area his whole life, immediately started to plan a music concert targeted towards community members directly affected by the tragic event.

In a weeks time, Petway said that he’s had over 2,000 communications with people from all over who want to support the ‘Marshal Strong’ benefit concert by playing music, volunteering to staff the event or donating to the cause.

“It has been a landslide of support and outreach,” Petway said. “People I never thought would be working with us are working with us.”

The musical performance will have three two-hour showings from 12 p.m. to 2 p,.m., 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17 at the Twin Lakes Worship Center in Benton, KY.

The three groups performing include an area band made up of worship artists from a number of churches, Alex Audio who is a solo artist from Dayton, Ohio, and the headliner is ‘Rising Life’ a contemporary Christian rock group.

“Rising Life had a number two single last summer,” Petway said. “Every band is going to have maybe a 30 to 40-minute set. We’re going to have guys on stage talking to the crowd between shows, and making sure everybody’s spirits are still high.”

The concert is free and thousands of tickets have already been reserved, but they’re encouraging those that attend to make a free will donation at the door.

Their goal is to raise $100,000 which Petway says will benefit the families of the two victims and other students that were injured during the shooting.

“In the first 90 seconds of posting that tickets were available we had 92 tickets claimed,” he said. “And within the first night, we had 600 claimed. It was absolutely outstanding and it’s a massive picture of what God can do in a community to bring everybody together.”

Organizers are hoping that the music at the concert will act as a powerful tool that will bring fellowship, joy and relief to those in attendance.

“When they come in they’re going to know why they’re here and the events that led up to this,” Petway said. “They’re going to have those feelings flood back to them. As soon as the bands hit that first note, if you just see a flood a smiles fill this place, I’m going to call ourselves winners.”

Tickets are limited but are still available through the ‘Marshall Strong Benefit Concert’ Facebook event, and also in limited supply is hard copy form.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.