Alumnus plans benefit concert for Marshall County High School

An Iron County, Missouri man was flown to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash Monday, January 29, 2018. The crash happened in Iron County on Highway 49 just North of Route BB around 10:36 p.m.
It is a chilly, frosty Tuesday morning. After a cold start, lots of sunshine will help us warm up this afternoon. Highs today will top our near 40 degrees.
After news broke of the shooting at Marshall County High School Tuesday Jake Petway, who graduated from the school and has lived in the area his whole life, immediately started to plan a music concert targeted towards community members directly affected by the tragic event.
Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we check the songs being downloaded and playing at the clubs on this week 12 years ago.
Morris and Foulks where both arrested and transported to McCracken County Regional Jail.
In viral videos, the teacher appears to denounce military recruiters and suggest people join the armed forces because they have no other skills.
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.
The father of three says he was physically injured and threatened with deportation after being mistakenly added to a gang database.
Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway say they're forming a new company to address the health care needs of America.
They were loved and respected by family, friends, and coworkers.
Toronto police say they are hunting through backyard gardens and planters across the city for possible victims of a landscaper accused of murdering at least five people and suspected of killing more.
Trumann police say a missing teen could be in danger.
Federal Bureau of Investigation is now looking into the death of a woman after her husband said he dumped her body in the Tennessee River.
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.
"He kept telling my son 'I want the money, I want the money.' My son said 'I don't work here,'" the clerk said. "I said 'that's my son' and he said 'I will kill your son.'"
