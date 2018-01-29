Hawley defends office after federal judge's sanction

After a beautiful Sunday, winter returned overnight. And the upcoming week will continue with a colder and more active pattern.
A small business in Benton, Kentucky has come up with a unique way for the community to show their support for the victims of the Marshall County High School shooting.
Another step forward in Marshall County. For the first time since last week's deadly shooting at the high school, the basketball teams were on the court.
On Jan. 29, Congressman James Comer (KY-01) and the Kentucky federal delegation paid respects to the victims of the horrific shooting in Marshall County.
According to Metropolis E911 Coordinator Keith Davis, communication capabilities in the city of Metropolis are significantly reduced due to a severed fiber optic line.
