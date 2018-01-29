Marshall County takes to the court

After a beautiful Sunday, winter returned overnight. And the upcoming week will continue with a colder and more active pattern.
A small business in Benton, Kentucky has come up with a unique way for the community to show their support for the victims of the Marshall County High School shooting.
Another step forward in Marshall County. For the first time since last week's deadly shooting at the high school, the basketball teams were on the court.
On Jan. 29, Congressman James Comer (KY-01) and the Kentucky federal delegation paid respects to the victims of the horrific shooting in Marshall County.
According to Metropolis E911 Coordinator Keith Davis, communication capabilities in the city of Metropolis are significantly reduced due to a severed fiber optic line.
School police say the incident occurred after the 7-year-old was taken out of the cafeteria for playing with his food.
A 7-year-old boy from Hurt died Sunday morning a day after testing positive for the flu and strep throat.
Among the items Cody W. Booth is accused of taking from Walter Bryant Jr., 78, and Faith Craig, 58,: his military medals and the wedding rings and jewelry from Craig's hands.
Two adults and a child were found dead after four Louisiana people were reported missing Sunday morning following a hunting accident in Woodville, MS.
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.
They were loved and respected by family, friends, and coworkers.
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.
Trumann police say a missing teen could be in danger.
The suspect took the victim’s car keys, broke her cell phone and forced her into a vehicle, deputies say.
