Marshall County takes to the court

Another step forward in Marshall County.

For the first time since last week's deadly shooting at the high school, the basketball teams were on the court.

Both the boys and girls played tonight against Livingston Central.

But it wasn't the play on the court that made tonight a special moment: every dollar given at the door was going to a donation fund.

Fans there also said that tonight was one of the most crowded games that they have seen in Marshall County for quite awhile and the support they're seeing from all across the world has been amazing.

