Kentucky Congressman and delegates honor Marshall County community

On January 29, Congressman James Comer (KY-01) and the Kentucky federal delegation paid respects to the victims of the horrific shooting in Marshall County. Congressman Comer stood before Congress with a Marshall Strong banner with him.

“Last Tuesday, January 23, at 7:57 a.m., shots erupted through “the Commons area” of Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky, taking the lives of two students and wounding many others," said congressman Comer. "The school is the cornerstone of life and activity, and the incomprehensible events of last week have shaken the community to its core. In the aftermath of the devastation, a vast network of spirited, compassionate students and alumni have united to support and further strengthen the tight-knit, resilient community of Marshall County.

Congressman Comer also spoke of the first responders and the efforts of the community coming together.

"As students and faculty attempt to return to some semblance of normalcy this week, I am joined by my colleagues from the Kentucky delegation to express our gratitude for the educators and first responders who acted bravely and efficiently," said congressman Comer. "We pray for the survivors who are continuing to recover from their injuries, and we remember Preston Cope and Bailey Holt whose young lives were cut tragically short, as well as their families and friends left behind. Please rise and join me in a moment of silence to honor Preston and Bailey. “

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.