Severed fiber optic line causing communication issues in Metropolis, IL

According to Metropolis E911 Coordinator Keith Davis, communication capabilities in the city of Metropolis are significantly reduced due to a severed fiber optic line.

Davis says landlines are down completely and cell phone service is spotty. That has a direct impact on the majority of the city and portions of the county's 911 capabilities.

The city has developed a workaround, but it has a limited capacity for call volume.

Residents are instructed to call 911 ONLY if it is an absolute, legitimate emergency.

The outage is expected to last at least overnight. If you have to call 911, a cell phone is your best option. If your call does not go through on a cell phone and it is an emergency, move to a different location and try your call again.

