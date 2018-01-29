Communication running smoothly again in Metropolis, IL

Issues in communication due to a severed fiber optic line are reportedly fixed in Metropolis, Illinois. Officials said they are still keeping an eye on the line, however.

According to Metropolis E911 Coordinator Keith Davis, communication capabilities in the city of Metropolis were significantly reduced due to a severed fiber optic line.

Davis said landlines were down completely and cell phone service is spotty. That has a direct impact on the majority of the city and portions of the county's 911 capabilities.

The city developed a workaround, but had a limited capacity for call volume.

Residents were instructed to call 911 ONLY if it is an absolute, legitimate emergency.

The outage lasted overnight.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.