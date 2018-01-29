Communication running smoothly again in Metropolis, IL

Issues in communication due to a severed fiber optic line are reportedly fixed in Metropolis, Illinois. Officials said they are still keeping an eye on the line, however.
Issues in communication due to a severed fiber optic line are reportedly fixed in Metropolis, Illinois. Officials said they are still keeping an eye on the line, however.
Good morning it is Tuesday, January 30. First Alert Forecast It’s cold again this morning. Temperatures will drop into the teens but the wind will be less of an issue than it was yesterday.
Good morning it is Tuesday, January 30. First Alert Forecast It’s cold again this morning. Temperatures will drop into the teens but the wind will be less of an issue than it was yesterday.
On January 29, Congressman James Comer (KY-01) and the Kentucky federal delegation paid respects to the victims of the horrific shooting in Marshall County.
On January 29, Congressman James Comer (KY-01) and the Kentucky federal delegation paid respects to the victims of the horrific shooting in Marshall County.
Another step forward in Marshall County. For the first time since last week's deadly shooting at the high school, the basketball teams were on the court.
Another step forward in Marshall County. For the first time since last week's deadly shooting at the high school, the basketball teams were on the court.
After a beautiful Sunday, winter returned overnight. And the upcoming week will continue with a colder and more active pattern.
After a beautiful Sunday, winter returned overnight. And the upcoming week will continue with a colder and more active pattern.
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.
In viral videos, the teacher appears to denounce military recruiters and suggest people join the armed forces because they have no other skills.
In viral videos, the teacher appears to denounce military recruiters and suggest people join the armed forces because they have no other skills.
A 7-year-old boy from Hurt died Sunday morning a day after testing positive for the flu and strep throat.
A 7-year-old boy from Hurt died Sunday morning a day after testing positive for the flu and strep throat.
They were loved and respected by family, friends, and coworkers.
They were loved and respected by family, friends, and coworkers.
As the saying goes, crime doesn't pay, but it can make you laugh occasionally.
As the saying goes, crime doesn't pay, but it can make you laugh occasionally.