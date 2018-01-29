Heartland Hoops featured games 2/2 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Hoops featured games 2/2

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
(Source: KFVS)
(KFVS) -

Here's a look at our featured games on Heartland Hoops for 2/2.

  • Poplar Bluff at Sikeston: 74-56 F
  • East Prairie at Scott City: 73-53 F
  • Vianney at Notre Dame: 62-45 F
  • Kennett at Cape Central: 66-38 F
  • Farmington at Jackson: 72-67 F
  • Herrin at Murphysboro: 54-48 F
  • Anna-Jonesboro at Carterville: 58-56 F

