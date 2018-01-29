Bevin speaks at Koch event on 'day of prayer' for shooting

Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.
With tax season approaching, scammers are on the lookout for your loot.
A black truck is following delivery drivers in Saline County, Illinois and is considered suspicious, according to the sheriff's office.
Missouri is the second sickest state in the country this week according to one report.
A once thriving avenue of businesses in Carbondale, is now seeing empty storefronts.
