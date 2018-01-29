Beware of tax season related phone scams

With tax season approaching, scammers are on the lookout for your loot.

According to the Saline County, Illinois Sheriff's Office one scam involves someone calling about late taxes or payments. A good rule of thumb is if you don't know the number, don't answer. Some calls are out of the country and from phones that are hard to trace.

Another scam involves someone starting the call 'Can you hear me okay," and the one who answers says yes. Beware that they will charge you or use your yes as a statement that you want to buy whatever they are selling.

Never give out personal information over the phone.

