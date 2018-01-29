Suspicious truck following delivery trucks in Saline County, IL

A black truck is following delivery drivers in Saline County, Illinois and is considered suspicious, according to the sheriff's office.

The truck has what appears to be a freezer in the back.

It's been reported to be following UPS and Fed Ex trucks a few minutes after a delivery is made.

There have been no reports of stolen items in the area, according to law enforcement.

Residents are being asked to keep track of delivery times and dates and have an alternative location if you are not going to be home.

Report any suspicious activity to the sheriff's office.

