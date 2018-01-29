Report says MO is one of the sickest states in the country

Missouri is the second sickest state in the country this week according to one report.

The data comes from Kinsa, who uses smart thermometers to see where the flu is spreading in real time.

The illness level in the United States is at 5 percent. This is a 42 percent increase from this time last year. This equates to about 16.3 million people.

The sickest state this week is Kansas, at 6.6 percent These people are experiencing elevated temperatures and flu-like symptoms including a cough, sore throat, and chills.

Missouri is the second sickest state at 6.5 percent. Iowa is 3rd at 6.3 percent.

