Paducah Officer saves woman from burning building

Officer Linda Hodgson with the Paducah Police Department, responded to an apartment fire on Jan. 29.

According to Paducah PD, Officer Hodgson dragged a woman from the building to her patrol car, then alerted other residents of the fire.

Officer Hodson was treated at a local hospital for smoke inhalation.

