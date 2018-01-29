Some Carbondale businesses closing down for various reasons

Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.
With tax season approaching, scammers are on the lookout for your loot.
A black truck is following delivery drivers in Saline County, Illinois and is considered suspicious, according to the sheriff's office.
Missouri is the second sickest state in the country this week according to one report.
A once thriving avenue of businesses in Carbondale, is now seeing empty storefronts.
School police say the incident occurred after the 7-year-old was taken out of the cafeteria for playing with his food.
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.
A 7-year-old boy from Hurt died Sunday morning a day after testing positive for the flu and strep throat.
Two adults and a child were found dead after four Louisiana people were reported missing Sunday morning following a hunting accident in Woodville, MS.
The suspect took the victim’s car keys, broke her cell phone and forced her into a vehicle, deputies say.
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.
On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.
North Charleston Police say no charges will be filed in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy.
You don't have to wait for the big game to watch these hilarious ads.
Two Delhi Township men are accused of raping a 15-year-old girl during a small house party with alcohol over the weekend.
