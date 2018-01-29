Report: Major improvements at St. Louis Veterans Home

The Missouri Veterans Home is reporting improvements in the care of patients, an increase in staffing, and a reduction in voluntary employee overtime.

The presentation came during a quarterly meeting of the Missouri Veterans Commission in Jefferson City.

“There is a determination at every level of our organization to make things better at the St. Louis Home and provide our Veterans with the care they deserve,” said Missouri Veterans Commission Interim Executive Director Colonel Grace Link. “Things are moving in the right direction so quickly because of the commitment and dedication of the workforce at the St. Louis Home and the cooperative spirit of our Veterans and their families.”

An independent investigation report released in December was critical of the quality of care at the home.

The investigation by Harmony Healthcare International, a healthcare consulting firm, was commissioned by the Missouri Department of Public Safety at the direction of Gov. Eric Greitens.

