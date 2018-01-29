When Lisa Michaels was growing up, she was always very curious about and interested in weather.

She was born and raised in the northern suburbs of Chicago. In college, Lisa had an opportunity to travel to Nicaragua and as part of a team that worked on installing a water filtration system and a weather station.

She earned a B.S. in Atmospheric Sciences from the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign. During her studies in Champaign, she spent nearly one month storm chasing and was able to see over 20 tornadoes, hail events, and other weather phenomena.

Lisa held a broadcast meteorology internship at WCIA in Champaign, and previously worked at WEEK in Peoria.

In addition to weather, Lisa is interested in outdoor activities and the arts. She has played bassoon for 10 years and enjoys painting and drawing. Her passion for Water Polo led her to participate in the Junior Olympics. In college, she played Division 3 and Club Water Polo.

Lisa joined KFVS12 in January 2018 as the weekend meteorologist for the First Alert Weather Team.

